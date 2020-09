O’Fallon, Mo. man sentenced in fraud scheme targeting NFL player Brandon Carr

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for defrauding an NFL player out of $250,000.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Abayomi Jamil Martin of O’Fallon must also repay the money to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr, along with $11,000 to credit card companies.

Martin pleaded guilty of wire fraud in March.

Martin used Carr’s money for personal expenses, including credit card bills, and to fund professional boxers in Las Vegas.

Federal prosecutors say he also used the money for the down payment on a home.