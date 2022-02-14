O’Fallon, Mo. McAlister’s Deli turns into a steakhouse for Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS – McAlister’s Deli is trying to help out couples who didn’t plan ahead this Valentine’s Day. They are turning into McAlister’s “Steakhouse” just for Monday night.

A press release said the deli chain will be “an exclusive dining experience, inclusive of a complimentary dinner service, live music at select locations, and elevated decor.” One of the ten McAlister’s locations offering this unique experience is located at 86701 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, O’Fallon, Missouri.

McAlister’s Valentine’s Day meal is a three-course meal. Guests can choose between the Steak & Gorgonzola Salad, Steak & White Cheddar Sandwich, and Loaded Steak Spud for their main course. The starting course is either a side salad or a cup of soup and for dessert is the McAlister’s Colossal Carrot Cake.

“With the late timing of the Big Game and all of the festivities that accompany it, it’s no wonder that Valentine’s Day planning is slipping through the cracks this year,” said Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer of McAlister’s Deli. “We found from our survey that two-thirds (65%) of Americans in relationships say they haven’t done anything to prepare or don’t plan to do anything for Valentine’s Day at all. So, we decided to do what we do best: provide a premium experience with genuine hospitality for our guests in their time of need.”

Reservations became available at 8 a.m. Monday for a 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. seating. Click here to make a reservation.