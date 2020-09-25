O’Fallon, Mo. police K9 retires to become family dog

O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Police Department is wishing a happy and lengthy retirement to K9 Talos, who is leaving the department after seven years of public service.

Talos, a 9-year-old German Shepherd, began his law enforcement career in 2013. He worked with Officer Mike Aronson and was one of four canines serving in the department.

Talos was the only member of the K9 unit to be trained in explosives detection. He would routinely work at large venues and big events like the O’Fallon Heritage and Freedom Festival to make sure people were safe.

He was a former “Top Dog” United States Police Canine Association in Missouri and Illinois and previously won multiple regional Catch of the Quarter and Find of the Quarter awards.