ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – An O’Fallon woman faces criminal charges after two animals believed to be in her care died earlier this year.

Prosecutors have charged Alicia Moellering, 25, with two counts of animal neglect or abandonment. plus two counts of possession of a controlled substance, in connection with the animals’ deaths.

According to a news release from the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Moellering “failed to provide adequate care of two animals,” leading to their deaths last April.

As police investigated a scene with the animals, they found red and black capsules, clear plastic bags with a crystallized substance, and several empty baggies with a crystallized residue. Lab results later confirmed the substances to be fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“Animal abuse is senseless and heinous,” said St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Joseph McCulloch. “We take these crimes seriously and will prosecute these cases aggressively.”

Moellering is currently not in custody, though a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Upon arrest, she will be jailed on a $5,000 bond, per Missouri court records.