LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An O’Fallon woman died in a Lincoln County crash Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Kristina Willman, 34, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 61, just south of Route B.

Investigators say Willman was heading northbound on Route 61 when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The car struck a tree, and Willman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved in the crash. More circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown. FOX2 will update if more information becomes available.