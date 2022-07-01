O’FALLON, Mo. — O’Fallon’s Heritage and Freedom Fest kicked off Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

This four-day event consists of a carnival each day with rides, games, and your typical fair food.

Saturday is Family Night, where they will have additional vendors.

Craig Feldt, one of the organizers of the Heritage and Freedom Fest, said it is their ‘biggest event.’

“We pull from a lot of people across the region,” said Feldt. “You see a lot of community here. You see a lot of O’Fallon officials. The carnival is a great thing for the kids, of course. And we do have passes you can buy for $25, and you can ride all night long. So the kids love it.”

On Sunday and Monday, there will be bands playing all day with fireworks on both nights.

Sunday, Chris Janson will take to the stage. He’s from Perryville, so they are expecting that to draw a large crowd. Cheap Trick performs on July 4.

Last year, they estimated they had 150,000 people come through the festival. Organizers also want fairgoers to be careful in the heat and humidity, plus there’s a chance for on and off storms.

“We really want to make sure people take care of themselves with the heat,” said Feldt. “Make sure they stay hydrated. There will be a lot of people here. If the weather does become inclement then we’ll make some choices to either hold off on some of the music or do what we have to do with the fireworks. Then we’ll provide those at a different date if that’s the choice that we make.”

There’s free parking at Christian High and Fort Zumwalt North with shuttles to bring you back and forth to the event. As well as premier parking for $10. The event itself, including the concert and fireworks, is free.