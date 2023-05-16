ST. LOUIS – An off-duty Berkeley police officer shot a man Monday afternoon outside a bar in north St. Louis City.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m. outside the Speakeasy Bar, located in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue, in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The 62-year-old off-duty officer was inside the bar when he heard a loud crash outside the building. When the officer went outside, he saw a grey Kia had rear-ended a parked vehicle, and a man was jogging away from the crash.

Police claim that individual had a pistol in his hand.

The Berkeley officer identified himself as law enforcement and told the armed man to stop, but the individual kept jogging south on Beacon Avenue.

At one point, police claim the individual turned back toward the officer and raised the pistol. The officer then shot the individual, who fled the area on foot.

A short time later, St. Louis police were notified of a shooting victim at a local hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to their foot, and officers responded to investigate.

Officers met with this person, who admitted being involved in the accident outside the Speakeasy Bar, and to being in possession of a gun.

No charges have been filed against the shooting victim as of yet.

The SLMPD’s Force Investigation Unit is handling all further inquiry into the matter.