CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty firefighter who served the DeSoto community died in a highway crash Friday afternoon.

The DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District announced that Tommy Seegers, a part-time firefighter, died in a crash on Interstate 44. He also worked part-time for Valle Ambulance District.

“Please pray for Tommy and his entire family during this difficult time, Tommy will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Tommy died as a result of an off-duty vehicle accident on I-44 … Rest easy brother,” said the DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District via Facebook.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Seegers died after a crash on Interstate 44 in Crawford County. Investigators say Seegers was heading westbound on the highway when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Per the crash report, Seegers returned to the roadway, but struck another vehicle and overturned. His car also caught on fire, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.

DeSoto fire officials say funeral arrangements are pending for Seegers, who died at the age of 48.