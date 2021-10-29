Off-duty Missouri officer shoots man who fired into bar crowd

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say an off-duty Northwoods police officer shot and critically injured a man who fired into a crowd outside a bar.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shootout happened late Thursday night outside The Other Place II bar, near ST. Louis Avenue and North 19th Street, when a 25-year-old man reportedly approached the crowd with a handgun.

Investigators say the off-duty officer who was working as security for the bar confronted the man, who then fired at the officer and into the crowd, critically wounding a 52-year-old man.

Police say the off-duty officer, who was not hit, returned fire, hitting and critically wounding the suspected gunman.

When officers arrived at 11:15 p.m., the off-duty officer was there and an ambulance took the 52-year-old victim to the hospital. The 25-year-old suspect transported himself later.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspected gunman or the off-duty officer. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap with the word police on it and a jacket with police written on the front and back.