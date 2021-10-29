Off-duty officer involved in north St. Louis shooting, 2 civilians injured

ST. LOUIS – Two people are critically hurt after a shooting in north St. Louis Thursday night that involved an off-duty officer. There are still a lot of questions to be answered in this case. Among them, the role that the off-duty police officer played in the incident.

The officer is not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation. The incident unfolded on St. Louis Avenue and North 19th Street in north city. Police got the call at about 11:15 p.m.

Investigators said when officers arrived, they found one man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A second man was also shot but he left the scene in a private vehicle. That man later showed up at a hospital. He was also listed in critical condition.

At this point, police will only say that the off-duty police officer works for a municipal police department in the St. Louis area.

Investigators won’t say who shot who or release details on how the off-duty officer was involved.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said at least some of the people involved were either at or near a nearby nightclub, but investigators said all of the shootings happened outside of the club.

FOX 2 was told the force investigation unit from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case. Generally, that unit is called in when an officer-involved shooting occurs.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.