Off duty St. Louis County officers turn heads at Coachlite Skating Rink

ST. LOUIS – What started out as a normal Saturday, turned into a memorable one at Coachlite Skating Rink in Bridgeton thanks to St. Louis County police officers.

Roller skating was a longtime hobby of officers Quintton Williams Sr. and Michael Conley Jr. and even hung out at Coachlite Skating Rink as adolescents.

As they both work security there in their off time, they were caught on video having fun with one of their friends skating around the rink. It went viral with more than 40,000 views, according to Williams.

Young skaters had asked the officers many times in the past to join them on the rink.

“We were a little hesitant because we have all of this gear and you know, this would be embarrassing if one of us falls,” Williams said.

“Once we saw there were less kids on the floor, we said, ‘Let’s go for it.’ So we went out there and when the kids saw us get on the rink, it went crazy from there.”

He added that everyone started taking their phones out to record them skating. What started out as a couple of laps turned into a couple of songs, Conley said.

Both officers said they did not expect to viral.

Cross Keys Middle School Officer Darryl Wilson has been skating for 20 years and is friends with Williams and Conley. When he was skating at Coachlite and heard that the officers were going to skate on the rink, Wilson made sure to get out his phone to capture video.

He posted the video to social media not knowing it would go viral.

“It was just a blessing for (Williams and Conley) to be working secondary and doing security at Coachlite and to be able to get the on the skates with the kids,” Wilson said.

Since officers are usually viewed in a serious manner, Williams and Conley wanted a chance to relate to the young skaters.

“The best thing about the video is people being able to see policing in a different aspect,” Williams said. “Once (kids) see a police officer who is cool, who can get on their level, nine times out of 10, they’re probably not going to try anything.”

He said that skaters can expect to see the officers on the rink more often. Conley added that skaters should not be afraid to approach them for skating advice

“If they see us out on the rink, I’ll try to teach you a little something,” he said.