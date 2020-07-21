Off-duty St. Louis police officer exchanges gunfire with would-be carjackers

ST. LOUIS – Two teens are in custody and a third remains at large following an attempted carjacking and shooting involving an off-duty St. Louis police officer.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after 8:10 p.m. Monday at Kutis Funeral Home in the 2900 block of Gravois Avenue, located in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Police said the victim, a 45-year-old man with more than 22 years of service in the department, was working a secondary job in the parking lot of the funeral home. He was in plain clothes and in an unmarked vehicle.

Police said three young men walked up to the victim’s car. One of the teens pulled out a gun and demanded the officer exit the vehicle.

The officer exited his car but took cover behind the vehicle and retrieved his department-issued firearm.

The armed teen and officer traded gunfire before the three suspects fled. No one was injured. The officer’s car and another vehicle were struck by bullets.

The off-duty officer radioed for assistance and two of the suspects were located a short time later in the area. They were 16 and 15 years of age, respectively, and remanded to the Juvenile Courts.

Police said the remaining suspect, the one with the gun, was not found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.