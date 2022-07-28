ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will sign Board Bill 65 Thursday to start the Office of Violence Prevention.

The office will use $13.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to fund violence prevention and youth programs.

“The Office of Violence Prevention will help coordinate resources across city departments – from deployment to violence intervention to citizen reentry programs – to streamline our efforts against crime,” Jones said. “Fighting violent crime requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and this new office will leverage every tool we have to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

The mayor’s office said the new office will be under the Department of Public Safety, “coordinating public safety resources and community violence intervention programs to make St. Louis neighborhoods safer.” The office plans to look into funding opportunities to extend programs past ARPA’s expiration date in 2026.

Mayor’s Office Director of Children, Youth, and Families Wilford Pinkney Jr. will lead the Office of Violence Prevention.

“Bringing together law enforcement, social service providers, and community groups under this innovative new office, we can make strides to prevent violence crime in St. Louis,” Wil Pinkney said. “I am honored to serve St. Louisans in this new role.”

Pinkney has worked in criminal justice for over 30 years.

The office will be fully authorized once Jones signs the bill. It will add a full staff in the upcoming weeks and months.