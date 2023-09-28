ST. LOUIS — A former officer with the North County Police Cooperative is facing 21 felony charges for sexually abusing men who he had detained or handcuffed. There may be more victims in this case because Marcellis Blackwell’s phone contains videos of as-yet unidentified victims.

The Department of Justice says that Blackwell of committed the crimes between November 2022 and June 2023. Among other aggravated sexual acts, he fondled the genitals of eight men in his custody. He turned off his body camera before some of the incidents.

A FOX 2 report on the initial arrest says that one incident took place on June 3 on the grounds of Normandy High School. Police say Blackwell arrested a 37-year-old man that day, placed handcuffs on him, and drove him to a secluded part of the campus. Blackwell then put his hands down the victim’s pants without their consent and while he was still handcuffed.

Blackwell was formerly known as Willis Green Overstreet III. A motion to keep him in jail until trial says that he, “victimized people he thought would be less likely to report his behavior.”

There may be more victims who have not yet stepped forward. The FBI in St. Louis has a phone line for potential victims of Marcellis Blackwell. Call 1-314-589-2682 if you have any information about his potential crimes.

Note: The video in this story is from June 2023.