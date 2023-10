ST. LOUIS – An area business is hosting a BackStoppers fundraiser on Friday.

It’s in memory of fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder, killed in the line of duty in 2016. The supplement company ‘First Phorm,’ is hosting its sixth annual Blake Snyder Memorial Workout.

It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the First Phorm headquarters on Fenton Logistics Park Boulevard. There’s a minimum donation of ten dollars.

All the money goes to BackStoppers.