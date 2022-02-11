Officer dragged when woman with two felony warrants sped off

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Breckenridge Hills Police are searching for the driver who dragged one of their officers early Friday morning.

At about 12:15 a.m. an officer pulled over a woman at Marvin Avenue and St. Charles Rock Road because her car did not have license plates. When the officer learned the woman had two felony warrants for her arrest and tried to take her into custody, the woman sped off. The officer was dragged about ten feet but was not seriously hurt. The woman got away.

