ST. LOUIS – An officer fired a shot at a gun-wielding teen Friday evening during a foot chase in north St. Louis. The investigation led to the arrests of two teenagers.

Prior to the gunfire, police had noticed someone driving erratically in a maroon Hyundai Sante Fe around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Officers later determined that vehicle had been reported stolen by the Florissant Police Department.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle and later deployed spike strips at the intersection of Vandeventer and Evans avenues. After that, two people got out of the car and ran toward Page Boulevard.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says an on-duty officer verbally identified himself and tried to stop one suspect who refused verbal commands. Investigators say the suspect, an 18-year-old, then retrieved a handgun from his waistband. The officer then fired a shot fearing the suspect was about to shoot him, according to SLMPD.

The suspect then threw his gun in the ground and was arrested briefly after that. Another suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was also taken into custody.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and SLMPD says a force investigation unit is handling the ongoing investigation.