ST. LOUIS – One officer suffered a serious leg injury while chasing a suspect on foot Friday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The injury happened around 4 p.m. near North Jefferson Boulevard and East Grand Boulevard in the College Hill neighborhood.

Investigations say the officer was running toward the suspect when his leg collided with a rod iron fence. The officer suffered a deep laceration to one leg.

Other officers at the scene applied a tourniquet before he was rushed to a hospital. The officer is considered in serious, but stable condition.

The suspect wanted in the chase has since been arrested. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.