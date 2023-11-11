ST. LOUIS – One officer was hurt Saturday while responding to a crisis intervention team call in north St. Louis.

The incident unfolded just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Dardenne Drive in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Investigators say one officer who responded to the call was punched in the face by a subject. The officer fell and suffered a cut to the back of his head. The officer was deemed conscious shortly ago and is being treated for injuries at a hospital.

Police have not disclosed what led up to the situation or if any arrests have been made.

A crisis intervention team is generally designed to handle behavioral health calls.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.