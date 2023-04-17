ST. LOUIS – We’re learning more about an officer involved shooting and fire in west St. Louis that has left one man in the hospital.

St. Louis Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that involved a swat team and a fire, police now share the suspect lit himself. The fire is now cleared, and the suspect is in the hospital.

An initial investigation by police confirmed that officers responded to a domestic dispute around 11:20 p.m Sunday. Hours later, early Monday morning, officers, including five swat team members, arrived at the scene where two neighbors who evacuated led law enforcement to the suspect. The call escalated to “shots fired.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man barricaded inside a home with a gun on Balson Avenue. The swat team tried to negotiate calling the suspect, but he refused to talk.

The 31-year-old pointed a rifle at police from a second story window, then shots were fired, striking the suspect in the right arm.

The suspect remains in the hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear what led him to start shooting and setting the house on fire. No other injuries were reported.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.