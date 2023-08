ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis.

That was around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday on Linton Avenue Near Penrose Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. The police have not said what led to the shooting.

The man who was shot was conscious and breathing when police took him to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured.