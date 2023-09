ST. LOUIS — Shots were fired in the 3800 block of Shenandoah on Saturday morning. Police confirmed that there was an officer involved in the shooting. Reports of shots fired happened around 9:30 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time. The police have not indicated if there are any injuries. This is a developing story. FOX2 news crews are headed to the location. This post will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.