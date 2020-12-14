Officer killed in the line of duty honored at Cathedral Basilica funeral service

ST. LOUIS – Beloved Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner Jr. was laid to rest Monday.

Sgt. Turner was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 5. The 54-year old police sergeant was assisting Bellefontaine Neighbors with a traffic stop when he was struck by one of the department’s vehicles.

The steps of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis were filled with law enforcement officers Monday morning. Inside, a picture of Sgt. Turner in uniform and a casket draped in white roses.

Friends, family members, and co-workers paid tribute to the loving husband, father of seven, and police officer of two decades. He was described as always positive and funny.

Capt. Clay Farmer worked alongside of Turner when they were both police officers for different departments in north county.

Farmer said Turner was always making his co-workers and the community laugh. Capt. Farmer would back-up Turner at a traffic stop and the sergeant would have the person he was writing a traffic ticket for laughing.

Many police officers get into policing because they want to make a difference and Capt. Farmer believes Turner did that.

Farmer said Sgt. Turner loved his kids and wife. He spent a lot of time talking about them.

Farmer said he will forever learn from Sgt. Turner’s work ethic; he was a man who came to work every day looking at the glass half full.