Officer kills shooting suspect in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. – A St. Louis County Police officer killed a man Sunday who shot one of his neighbors.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of Cole Ridge in Jennings.

Panus said police received word of gunshots and that a neighbor had been struck.

When police arrived, Panus said the suspect fired at police. An officer returned fire and fatally wounded the suspect.

There’s been no word on the neighbor’s condition.

The shooting suspect has not been identified.