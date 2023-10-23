CLAYTON, Mo. — The officer charged with firing multiple shots into the air during a trunk or treat event is no longer employed by St. Louis County. Matthew McCulloch, 39, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of firing shots into the air at the family event in Kirkwood on October 15, 2023. St. Louis County Police say that, “as of October 19, 2023, Mr. McCulloch is no longer employed by our department.”

The shooting took place at a Halloween-themed event held at North Kirkwood Middle School for Tillman Elementary School students. McCulloch faces 11 charges, including child endangerment and making a terrorist threat. He’s the son of a former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney.

McCulloch is jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Friday.