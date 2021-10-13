Officer on trial for hitting and killing 12-year-old girl with police SUV in 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The trial of a former St. Louis County Police officer is now underway.

Preston Marquart is charged with the death of 12-year-old Akeelah Jackson. He is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter for striking and killing the girl with his patrol SUV two years ago.

Prosecutors said he was criminally negligent because he did not turn on his lights and sirens during a pursuit. He was traveling at 58 miles per hour when he hit Jackson along Halls Ferry Road.

She died one month later from her injuries.