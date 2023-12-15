ST. CLAIR, Mo. – An officer shot a suspect Friday evening in St. Clair after a traffic stop escalated to the point of the officer being dragged, according to the St. Clair Police Department.

The incident unfolded around 7:15 p.m. Friday on Highway 30 near Bardot Street.

The St. Clair Police Department reports an officer conducted a traffic stop after receiving a tip that the driver was unable to stay on the road and maintain a lane.

“As the officer was conducting an investigation, the suspect tried to flee, dragging the officer. The officer fired striking the suspect,” stated the St. Clair Police Department via a news release.

The suspect took off from the scene, prompting a brief pursuit. It ended after nearly half a mile when the suspect reportedly drove into the back of the business.

Police say one man was arrested, but did not disclose his name or age.

St. Clair police say the suspect and officer are both being treated for what they believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called to investigate circumstances around the officer’s gunfire. MSHP was not involved in this incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.