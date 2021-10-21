Officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City Police officer was taken to the hospital overnight after she was struck by a car during a traffic stop. FOX 2 was told the officer’s injuries appear to be very minor.

The officer was struck during the course of what at least started out as a normal traffic stop before it took a troubling turn.

The officer was hit after the traffic stop. She appears to be okay. The incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in north St. Louis on Vandeventer Avenue at Maffitt Avenue.

Police said the officer pulled over a car for a traffic violation. The officer was talking to the driver outside of the car, when a female passenger in the vehicle slid over to the driver’s seat and accelerated the car for a short distance. Police told FOX 2 that’s when the car hit the officer in the leg.

Although the officer was standing and talking to paramedics, she was taken to a hospital just to be checked. The passenger from the car, who police said hit the gas, was handcuffed at the scene. She too was taken away by an ambulance.

It is unknown what the outcome of the incident was for the original driver who was outside of the car speaking with the officer at the time of the incident.

The nature of the traffic stop is also unclear.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.