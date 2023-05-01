ST. LOUIS — Officers have been called to the Confluence Academy school in Old North St. Louis for a report of a shooting at around 9 a.m. The scene appears to be calm, but Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter captured images of students being moved from one building to another.

Police tell FOX 2 that a woman was accidentally shot in the foot. The shooting appears to be self-inflicted. The shooting may not be directly involved with the school.

Many police vehicles can be seen parked near the school on North 13th Street. Investigators are out of their vehicles and on campus.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.