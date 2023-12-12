ST. LOUIS — There is a heavy police presence in the 7000 block of Morgan Ford Road. Officers are responding to a report of a shooting. Morgan Ford is closed between Robert and Quincy for the investigation.

St. Louis Police say that the incident involved an officer and at least one suspect. They say the officer’s gun fired, but it did not injure anyone. The police did not say what situation led up to the shooting.

The area is in a neighborhood just west of Carondelet Park. Investigators can be seen canvassing the area. Officers are putting up crime scene tape in the area between two homes and blocking off the street. They appear to be focused on the back porch of one small home and checking on a car parked nearby.

Two suspects are currently in custody. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.