CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Police are responding to an ATM break-in in Creve Coeur Thursday morning.

The officers got the call around 4:30 a.m. about damage being done to the Enterprise Bank on the 11400 block of Olive. Upon arrival, there were no suspects in the area.

A truck believed to have been used in the attempted burglary was found abandoned nearby. The truck has not been reported stolen at this time.

The police are attempting to contact the owner. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers or Creve Coeur Police at 314-737-4600.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.