ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another injured Saturday night.

According to reports, the shooting took place around 9:55 p.m. on the 900 block of Walton Avenue. A male victim was found not conscious or breathing as he was shot in the face multiple times. The second victim, 57, was taken to a near hospital after she suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

No further information has been released as this is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.