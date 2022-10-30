FENTON, Mo. – Officers are investigating a break-in at a Fenton, Missouri gun store on Sunday morning.

According to reports, officers got the call of a burglary at Modern Weapon Systems, located on the 300 block of Biltmore Drive, just before 5:00 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene just five minutes after the initial alarm. They shared that the burglary possibly involved two males that broke glass on either a window or door to enter. Nothing has yet been confirmed.

Once inside, the suspects stole several firearm accessories. However, no guns were stolen. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.