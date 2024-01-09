ST. LOUIS – This Tuesday morning, there are two shooting investigations, one of which involved a child and the other a murder.

Both of the investigations are still in the early stages as of Tuesday morning. The murder happened late Monday night in north St. Louis.

Police told FOX 2 that the murder scene unfolded on the 3700 block of Kossuth near Obear and Fairgrounds Park. That is the Fairgrounds neighborhood in north St. Louis. Police shared that someone heard gunshots in the area and called 911. When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult male outside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, police have not released a name or an age for the victim. Just that he was an adult male. So far, there are no suspects.

It appears this is the third murder of the new year in the city of St. Louis.

Police got the call for the shooting involving a juvenile just after 6:30 p.m. Monday on the 4500 block of McMillan. That is in the Lewis Place neighborhood, north of Delmar.

In that case, police said that a juvenile male was shot in the arm. We’re told he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. We don’t have an exact age for the juvenile victim.

That case is being treated as a first-degree assault. So far, there are no suspects in this incident either.

FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.