ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A possible shooting and stabbing took place overnight outside a business in Florissant.

It happened after midnight at “Al’s Place,” that’s a bar and restaurant on Highway 67. More information from police about possible injuries has not yet been revealed.

The glass on the front door was broken and police were searching the parking lot for shell casings. At least two people were taken into custody.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.