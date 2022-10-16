ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.

According to reports, a driver was located at West Florissant Avenue and Robin Avenue around 2:00 a.m. when he was approached by a mysterious black Kia Soul. The suspect got out of the rear passenger side of the car, wielding a handgun. The victim shared that the suspect was pressed the gun against his head as it he was demanding his property. He complied, then gave away his money and cell phone. The suspect fled the scene after.

No injuries have been reported as this is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.