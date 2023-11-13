ST. LOUIS – Part of a busy thoroughfare in Clayton was shut down Monday morning after reports of a shooting.

Part of Wydown, just east of Hanley, is still closed as the police investigation unfolds. There are at least five evidence markers in the area. The police are focusing much of their attention on the driveway area between two apartment buildings.

Authorities rushed there at around 5:30 a.m. Clayton police have not released much information at all. In fact, a spokesperson only confirmed at this point that they are investigating a report of a shooting.

There was quite a large police presence out there earlier. With multiple Clayton police units and Clayton police detectives, along with two St. Louis County police crime scene units, the number of police units there has since dwindled. Locals have been emotional and distraught, hugging each other for support.

FOX 2 spoke earlier with a man who jogs all the time and a school crossing guard who works in the area. They both spoke to how out of character this kind of scene is for this area.

“It’s definitely somewhat concerning, local Ricky Barnes shared. “You have to be aware.”

“This is one of the safest neighborhoods around. I mean, you just don’t see stuff like this around here,” said the school crossing guard. “Especially being so close to where my wife works and my kids go to school here.”

We have not heard anything about the condition of a victim or if anyone has been arrested. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.