ST. LOUIS – A man is in custody after a shooting that involved police officers in St. Louis City.

It happened around 8:32 p.m. on the 5500 block of Grand Avenue, where a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The extent of the victim’s injuries have not yet been revealed.

While on scene, the suspect opened fire directed towards the officers. Police then returned fire. No one was struck was stuck in the gunfire.

The suspect is now in custody.