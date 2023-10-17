MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Officers are asking drivers to slow down. They caught one person going 135 mph on the Page Avenue Extension Monday. The posted speed limit is 60 mph.

Officers conducted a speed enforcement campaign Monday on Highway 364. The road runs from St. Louis County to St. Charles County. Over four hours, officers issued 49 speeding tickets. They say that the majority of drivers were going between 80 and 87 mph.

The Maryland Heights Police Department says that they periodically conduct speed enforcement to prevent traffic crashes and deaths. Similar campaigns have been happening over the spring and summer in Madison County, Illinois, St. Charles County, St. Louis County, and the city of St. Louis. Some of those stops involve state highway troopers.