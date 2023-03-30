ST. LOUIS — A Maryland Heights crash sent several police officers and a K-9 to hospital early Wednesday morning. Three officers remain in the hospital and two of them may be released next week.

The officers were reportedly hit at about 1:42 a.m. while working a St. Charles County stolen car task force case, that ended up near Interstate 70 and Highway 141. Matthew C. Jones, 31, missed his exit to get onto St. Charles Main Street and instead plowed into a pile of cars and people on the other side of the bridge.

The Lake Saint Louis Police Department posted an update about the officer’s conditions to their Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

“All three officers are progressing well and currently remaining in the hospital. Two of the three may be discharged as soon as next week. The third officer is making improvements better than anticipated. In addition, K9 Bach has been released from the veterinary hospital and is doing well. We appreciate all of the thoughts, prayers, and overwhelming support we have received from the community,” states the Lake Saint Louis Police Department.

Jones is charged with, felony DWI, physical injury to law enforcement, and child endangerment. His daughter suffered little more than bruising in the crash and was potentially saved by a car seat.