ST. LOUIS – Police officers shot a man Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Linton Avenue, located in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

Wall said the man who was shot is conscious and breathing. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Police have not yet disclosed what led up to the shooting or what kind of injuries the wounded man might have suffered.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.