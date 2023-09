ST. LOUIS – We are just over six months away from one of the fastest-growing celebrations in St. Louis, 314 Day.

Now the 314 Day Foundation and STLMADE movement are calling all artists. They need your help with the 314 Day 2024 design contest.

FOX 2’s Ty Hawkins spoke with the 314 Day Foundation’s Jami Dolby about how to apply. To enter the design contest, check artist eligibility, and submit a portfolio, click here.