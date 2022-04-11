COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Columbia officials say final, certified results show that an election for the Columbia City Council ended in a tie.

Election certification conducted Monday found council incumbent Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady, a community activist and business owner, each received 1,102 votes in last Tuesday’s election for the Third Ward council seat.

The candidates could request a recount, or the city could call a special election. Or the two candidates could agree to settle the election with a method such as a drawing.

Skala said Monday he was not inclined to ask for a recount or consider a drawing. Lovelady said he wasn’t ready Monday to say which method he favors.