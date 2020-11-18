3 southwest Missouri hunters hurt opening weekend, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Conservation officials say three hunters in southwestern Missouri accidentally shot themselves during last weekend’s opening of firearms deer season.

The Springfield News-Leader says none of the shootings were life-threatening.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says it will not release details of the shootings until its investigations into them are complete.

Justin McGuire is the department’s hunter education and shooting range coordinator and says many such accidental shootings happen while hunters are handling or transporting guns.

McGuire says keeping the actions on firearms open and the muzzles pointed in a safe direction “removes all doubt.”