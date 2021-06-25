Officials discuss plan to move homeless to vacant schools in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is considering a plan to place homeless encampments outside of vacant schools.

The Post-Dispatch reported the city’s Director of Policy and Development discussed it with an aldermanic panel Thursday night.

Reportedly the tents could be set up in schoolyards while gyms in the old school buildings could be used to serve food, clean laundry, and provide other services.

More than a dozen locations are under consideration and the city will contact residents of affected neighborhoods before any decision is made.