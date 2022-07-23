BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Federal labor officials are investigating the death of a worker at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson.

A spokeswoman for the federal Department of Labor says the employee was hospitalized Wednesday with head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a roller coaster.

The employee was pronounced dead on Thursday. The person’s name has not been released. The employee had worked at the park since 2017.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into the incident on Friday.