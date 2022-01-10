Officials looking for million-dollar Missouri lotto winner

BUTLER, Mo. – Someone is a million dollars richer after playing the lottery at a Smoker Friendly store in Butler, Missouri. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. Officials are still looking for the winner.

“Congratulations if this is your winning ticket,” writes May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize.”

Prizes over $600 should be claimed at a regional office. They are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield, or St. Louis. This ticket will expire on July 6, 2021. All winners must make their claim within 180 days of a drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $300 million. The chances of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The chances of winning a million dollars are one in 12,607,306.