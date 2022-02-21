Officials say man, teen killed in Missouri 2-vehicle crash

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Platte County say a man and a teenage boy were killed in a crash that also injured two other children and a woman.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 92 between Platte City and Smithville.

Investigators say a minivan driven by a 37-year-old man from Salina, Kansas, overcorrected after drifting onto the shoulder and veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a car.

Officials say the man and a 14-year-old passenger were killed. Two other passengers in the minivan — a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl — were rushed to a hospital.

Investigators say the 67-year-old woman driving the car also was taken to a hospital with injuries. Officials have not released the names of the man and child killed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News