Officials say man, teen killed in Missouri 2-vehicle crash

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Platte County say a man and a teenage boy were killed in a crash that also injured two other children and a woman.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 92 between Platte City and Smithville.

Investigators say a minivan driven by a 37-year-old man from Salina, Kansas, overcorrected after drifting onto the shoulder and veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a car.

Officials say the man and a 14-year-old passenger were killed. Two other passengers in the minivan — a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl — were rushed to a hospital.

Investigators say the 67-year-old woman driving the car also was taken to a hospital with injuries. Officials have not released the names of the man and child killed.