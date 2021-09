SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield officials say a fire that killed four people in July was accidental.

City spokeswoman Cora Scott said in a news release Tuesday that investigators have not determined the origin of the July 23 fire but the fire department has determined it was not arson.

The fire killed 40-year-old Marlana Young and her three children. They were pulled from the burning home but died later at a hospital.

Fire officials have said the home had functioning smoke alarms.