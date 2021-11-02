Oh deer – AAA says it’s the peak time of year for deer collisions

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – November is here. ‘Tis the season for big bucks to possibly cost you big bucks. It is deer mating season and insurance claims for collisions rise significantly in the fall.

“Drivers around Missouri know the deer are on the move this time of year. And that means their chances of being involved in an animal-related collision significantly increase here in November,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson with the St. Louis Regional Office.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported around 3,600 deer-related crashes in 2020, five fatal. That was during the height of the pandemic when people were staying home.

“So as there are more cars on the road this year, we expect those numbers to increase for this season,” he said.

Fewer daylight hours mean drivers need to pay attention along tree-lined routes, especially around sunrise and sunset when deer are most active. Ditching distractions makes sure you’re ready for when that deer comes out of nowhere.

“Limiting distractions in the car, whether that’s your cell phone, changing your music, or talking to your passenger. Really make sure you are paying attention,” Chabarria said.

AAA recommends motorists opt-in for comprehensive coverage, which will cover damage caused by animal collisions.

“In AAA insurance, our average deer-related crash claim is about $5,000 which is pretty substantial. And, of course, that amount can go up depending on the damage and the type of vehicle,” Chabarria said.

To help prevent a crash, use high beams when possible to spot animals sooner. If you see one deer, look for others. Deer rarely travel alone. If the collision cannot be avoided, resist the urge to swerve, which could send your off the road or into oncoming traffic.

“Keeping your hands firmly on the wheel, letting up on the brake, and staying in your lane and bracing for impact if you will are some of the best ways to stay safe,” Chabarria said.

If you hit a deer, don’t approach the animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself. Call the police to report the crash then contact your insurance.